See Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille In A Sultry, See Through Black

In her latest Instagram post, Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille shows off the slinky black dress she wore while walking the red carpet with her co-stars.

By Jonathan Klotz

|

While the season premiere set records for Paramount+, the Yellowstone red carpet event celebrating the hit show’s fifth season was equally hot thanks to Kelsey Asbille’s black dress. The actress plays Native American Monica Dutton on Yellowstone, though with her latest fashion number, she also plays the part of a red carpet scene stealer. The images, shared by her to Instagram, show that while her co-stars clean up nice away from the ranch, no one was looking at them.

Kelsey Asbille’s sheer black dress with a daring low cut was designed by Saint Laurent and was inspired by lingerie. The 31-year old actress has been lighting up other red carpets this season, from Paris Fashion Week to the CFDA Fashion Awards. Living a jet-setting fashionable life is a far cry from what her character, Monica Dutton, is currently experiencing with Yellowstone’s latest season.

A Dutton by marriage, Kelsey Asbille’s Monica has had a wild ride from the very first episode of Yellowstone to the Season 5 premiere. From gun duels to drug lab explosions, extramarital affairs and incomprehensible tragedies, the actress has had her work cut out with the ups and downs of life on the Dutton ranch. While Yellowstone is her largest role to date, the gorgeous actress has been performing on screen for 17 years.

A recurring role on the CW drama One Tree Hill was the actress’ first role, playing the recurring part of Gigi Silveri across 4 seasons. Guest spots on Disney shows, including the Suite Life of Zach and Cody followed until the actress landed a role on MTV’s Teen Wolf as Tracy Stewart. Kelsey Asbille, riding off of the increased profile thanks to Yellowstone, also had a recurring role on Fargo’s fourth season.

Kelsey Asbille in Fargo

In addition to lightning up the small screen, Kelsey Asbille has also appeared in a pair of music videos. First in “Sleepwalker” by Bonnie McKee, co-writer for many Katy Perry hits, including “California Girls.” The other video, launched in 2015, is “Girls Like Girls” by CSI: Cyber actress Hayley Kiyoko.

While Kelsey Asbille has enjoyed a steady career now in its second decade, the actress has found herself embroiled in a minor controversy. Upon being cast in her first Native American role, the star claimed that she was partially of Cherokee descent. The tribe issued a public statement claiming to have no record of Chow–her real last name–in their official registry, leaving the actress’ claims of Native ancestry in doubt.

Claiming to be Native American is a long-standing Hollywood tradition, going back to include Rock Hudson and Audrey Hepburn’s roles in 1950 Westerns. Johnny Depp claimed to have a Native American grandmother when it was announced he would play Tonto in the 2013 Lone Ranger remake. Kelsey Asbille may actually be of Cherokee ancestry, but even if she is not, most fans seem to be looking the other way.

The small controversy has not seemed to dim Kelsey Asbille’s rising star. The actress has been dating Chronicles of Narnia and The Royals star William Moseley for the past 8 years. Co-starring with Kevin Costner and Luke Grimes for the past five years has only served to further her career, ensuring that the actress will be lightning up red carpets for many more years.