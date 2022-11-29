SeeByte to Extend U.S. Navy Autonomous Systems and Machine

Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 transport a simulated Mark 18 Mod 2 Kingfish unmanned underwater vehicle during a mine countermeasures exercise. U.S. NAVY / Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden

EDINBURGH — SeeByte Ltd, a developer of smart software solutions for uncrewed maritime systems, has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to support the U.S. Navy’s Mk18 Uncrewed Underwater Vehicle Family of Systems program, the company announced in a Nov. 29 release.

The awarded IDIQ has a total potential value of $87 million and a duration of up to 10 years. Under this contract, SeeByte will provide engineering, technical support, training and simulation services including upgrades to SeeByte’s Mission-Level Autonomy system, Neptune, development of Automatic Target Recognition modules and a bespoke training and simulation toolkit (Unmanned Systems Simulator).

The U.S. Navy uses the Mk18 Mod 1 Swordfish and Mk1 Mod 2 Kingfish UUVs for mine countermeasures.