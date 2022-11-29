Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian shares picture of his

Serena Williams‘ husband, Alexis Ohanian, took to social media to display a new sports card of the 23-time Grand Slam champion he recently purchased.

Ohanian is an avid sports fan and a massive supporter of his wife. Aside from his business endeavors, the Reddit co-founder devotes time to his passion for collecting valuable sports cards.

He took to social media on Monday to share an artistic rendering of Serena Williams’ rookie card he purchased recently and compared it by placing it alongside a vintage version of the same he had from SI Kids (Sports Illustrated for Kids). The original rookie card features an image from her first Grand Slam victory at the US Open in 1999.

“@TheRealNaturel just arrived – compare to the original @serenawilliams SI Kids RC,” Ohanian tweeted.

