Shania Twain adds new dates to world tour – get tickets here





Next year, Shania Twain is embarking on a whole host of gigs across the planet, with an entire month dedicated to the United Kingdom. She’ll be hitting the country in September 2023, and will remain here until almost October on her Queen of Me tour. Not only will she be hitting London’s O2 Arena, but Shania will also be making an appearance at Dublin’s 3Arena for two nights, as well as Glasgow’s OVO Hydro Arena.

When do Shania Twain tickets come out? Tickets for Shania Twain's NEW dates in the UK go on sale this Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10am. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster, Live Nation and other ticketing retailers. Many other shows in Shania Twain's UK leg of her Queen of Me Tour are already out now – so act fast.

Shania's first date in the UK is September 14, when she will be hitting Glasgow's OVO Hydro Arena for the first time. After that, she will go to London and work her way through the country. There are a total of ten shows in the UK, with the final show taking place on September 28, 2023. This batch of events will cap off Shania Twain's tour, which kicks off in April 2023 in Washington.

Shania's Queen of Me tour celebrates her upcoming album of the same name, which is due for release on February 3, 2023. This will be her first album since her 2017, record, the critically acclaimed Now. The star's fifth studio album hit number one on the Billboard Top 200, and number one in the Top Country Albums Chart. She has already released one song from her upcoming album, Waking Up Dreaming, which was also critically acclaimed.

Shania Twain – Queen of Me Tour 2023 14 September – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro (NEW DATE) 16 September – London, UK – The O2 17 September – London, UK – The O2 19 September – Dublin, IRE – 3Arena 20 September – Dublin, IRE – 3Arena 22 September – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena 23 September – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena 25 September – Manchester, UK – AO Arena 26 September – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham 28 September – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena Arena (NEW DATE)