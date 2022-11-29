‘She is amazing’ – Sophie Wessex wows in green power suit

On its website, the Royal Family explained why Sophie was chosen to be on the panel today, as well as offering further information about it. The website read: “In October 2022, The Countess visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which focussed addressing the devastating impact of sexual and gender based violence in conflict, while supporting and empowering survivors and tackling the stigma they face.

“Her Royal Highness also joined a panel discussion with Lord Tariq Ahmad, Ajna Jusic, President of Association of Forgotten Children of War, Dr Mukwege, Esther Dingemans from the Global Survivors Fund, and the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska.

“In the evening, The Countess joined a reception at St James’ Palace for the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative.

“On the second day of the Conference, Her Royal Highness attended a number of sessions, including the Opening Plenary which featured a Devi Khadka, a Nepali survivor, who gave the keynote speech.

