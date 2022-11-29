Shirley Ballas hits back at Strictly viewer favouritism

Shirley Ballas, 62, has received more than the usual amount of criticisms during this series of Strictly Come Dancing. But now the head judge is hitting back on social media as one viewer claimed she was marking the dances incorrectly.

The official BBC Strictly Come Dancing Twitter account live posted during Sunday’s result show, updating followers that singer Fleur East would be in the dance-off.

Fans were baffled that Fleur was in the bottom two, especially after scoring the series’ first perfect 40 in Blackpool just a week before.

One viewer took to Twitter with his opinion, accusing the judges and saying: “THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU OVERMARK WILL MELLOR AND HAMZA YASSIN AND YOU UNDERMARK MOLLY RAINFORD AND FLEUR EAST!” (sic)

Shirley calmly responded: “No dear,

