Shirley Ballas hits back at Strictly viewer favouritism

Shirley Ballas, 62, has received more than the usual amount of criticisms during this series of Strictly Come Dancing. But now the head judge is hitting back on social media as one viewer claimed she was marking the dances incorrectly.
The official BBC Strictly Come Dancing Twitter account live posted during Sunday’s result show, updating followers that singer Fleur East would be in the dance-off.
Fans were baffled that Fleur was in the bottom two, especially after scoring the series’ first perfect 40 in Blackpool just a week before.
One viewer took to Twitter with his opinion, accusing the judges and saying: “THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU OVERMARK WILL MELLOR AND HAMZA YASSIN AND YOU UNDERMARK MOLLY RAINFORD AND FLEUR EAST!” (sic)
Shirley calmly responded: “No dear,
“Have a cuppa, you’ll feel better.”
Others commented on the same Tweet saying it was unfair for any couple to be put in the dance-off this week as actress Kym Marsh did not compete.
Having tested positive for Covid, Kym and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima sat out Week 10 of the competition but will be back on the dancefloor next week.
One agitated viewer tweeted: “Totally unfair to all contestants to vote ANYONE off this week.
“There is every possibility Kim could have gone but because she didn’t compete, unfair on others! Gave her a free pass to next week?” (sic)
By public vote, Fleur ended up in the bottom two with comedian Ellie Taylor.
After a tough dance-off, Ellie and her partner Johannes Radebe were eliminated from the competition.
They had performed an energetic jive, which the judges claimed lacked technical skills.
