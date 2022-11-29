Shoppers are loving ‘warm and comfy’ M&S Ugg dupes which are £124





With the cost of living crisis, finding bargains is becoming more important than ever, and there are many affordable options available that are similar to the top brands.

M&S has been upping its game this season, with stylish, on-trend pieces being added to the site every week. Several items have gone viral over the last few months, including the dupes for Celine bags which are constantly selling out and being restocked. The most recent dupe spotted on the M&S website is the Suede Faux Fur Lining Boots, which are similar to Ugg boots. While Uggs are a premium investment priced at £155, the M&S version are usually £39.50, but at the moment are reduced to only £31.60, as there is an extra 20 percent offer on at the moment. Buy: Suede Stain Resistant Faux Fur Lining Boots (£31.60)

The boots are available in two colours, grey and chestnut, both of which are muted and versatile shades that can be styled with many different outfits. Featuring faux fur lining and soft suede uppers, the boots are cosy on the inside but have a practical stain-resistant finish on the outside and cleated soles for extra grip. The boots are available in sizes 3-8 in both colours, but size 9 has already sold out, so the other sizes may be prove popular with shoppers too. Customers say the shoes fit true to size, and they are designed with Insolia Flex® to ensure feet are positioned correctly for extra comfort.

Shoppers have started leaving reviews on the website, with their feedback on the boots. C4t3 said: ”Lovely boots, warm and comfy and go with most things.” Rowan2015 commented: ”Well made, fur lined and warm for winter, look smart and good sole for popping outside to the bin. The sole is quite hard, though – good for that but not quite as cosy for slippers for snuggling up on the sofa, so 4 stars rather than 5. But chosen for a durable sole so does the job.” BB21 also added ”So comfortable. I’ve had painful feet in other boots. These haven’t caused me any pain. Lovely and warm as well.”