Sophie Wessex is chic in black and white as she steps out with

Sophie has been spotted wearing this particular accessory, retailed at £865, a lot recently.

The 9ct yellow gold piece is engraved with the words ‘Love the life you live, live the life you love’, by Bob Marley.

An expert from Steven Stone jewellers previously told Express.co.uk: “Gold is associated with grandeur, prosperity and wealth, so it’s particularly common to see members of the Royal Family sporting it.”

As for the symbolic meaning behind it, Maxwell Stone said: “The Bob Marley quote – ‘Love the life you live, live the life you love’ – has an air of optimism about it and is a touching choice from the royal, who is still mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as it refers to being thankful for and nurturing the life you were given.”