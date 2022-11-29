Splatoon 3 Discounted To Best Price Yet For Cyber Monday

The Nintendo Switch had yet another big year for exclusive games, and none were bigger for multiplayer than Splatoon 3. The charming and thoroughly engaging third-person shooter released in September to critical acclaim. If you haven’t picked it up yet or you want to buy it for someone on your shopping list, now’s your chance. Splatoon 3 is discounted to just $45 at Amazon for Cyber Monday. It’s worth noting that Amazon already sold out of this deal once, so you may want to hurry.

Splatoon 3 continues the ink-blasting chaos of the first two installments. You’ll venture across the Splatlands and fight against a variety of new enemies in the solo campaign, or you can dive into chaotic multiplayer matches that see you inking up the opposition. The cooperative Salmon Run mode is also included, so there’s a lot of variety to be found in Splatoon 3.

We awarded the popular multiplayer shooter a 7/10 in our Splatoon 3 review. “On the whole, Splatoon 3 hass a wildly inventive story campaign paired with a massive amount of multiplayer modes and options, making it the most robust Splatoon game so far.”

To get the most out of Splatoon 3, you’ll want a Switch Online membership. This will give you access to its various multiplayer modes. Your best bet is to snag a full year membership for $20, which offers the most bang for your buck.