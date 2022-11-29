Strictly’s Hamza Yassin talks about his deep ‘connection’ with

However, he was still humbled by Anton’s comments, exclaiming: “For the male, you don’t normally do much in Argentinian Tango, because you are showing off the female.

“I feel it went well, but I wasn’t expecting football comments from Anton!”

He added that he is in fact not a football player, but a keen rugby enthusiast.

Meanwhile, Hamza also recently discussed his love life, admitting that his job as a cameraman and presenter on wildlife shows makes it difficult for him to find time for relationships.

He had joked that finding a satellite phone to call a partner from the Arctic would be a challenge – and when at home, he lives in a remote Scottish village of just 150 people.

However, there is no doubt that, after his Strictly success, Hamza will have no shortage of admirers in the wings.