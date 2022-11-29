Sugababes announce one-off show – Get your Sugababes tickets

Sugababes have just embarked on a monumental reunion tour around the country after five years of silence. And they have just announced a massive comeback show in London’s O2 Arena on September 15, 2023. The gig is expected to sell out quickly, but there are some options to grab presale tickets in the next 24 hours.
When do Sugababes presale tickets go on sale?
Sugababes have three separate presale ticket events.
The first is the band’s artist presale event, which begins tomorrow, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 9am. Fans can sign up for Sugababes’ presale by clicking the link in their Twitter bio. They will then be sent a code to use on Ticketmaster.
O2 Priority tickets are also going on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 9am. Music lovers will be able to grab O2 Priority tickets for Sugababes if they use the O2 phone service. After being sent a code for the presale event, they will have a window to purchase their tickets as well.
The following day, Thursday, December 1, 2022, Live Nation’s presale event begins at 9am. The presale code for this event will likely be delivered by Live Nation through their email newsletter.
General onsale tickets for Sugababes’ one-night-only gig at London’s O2 Arena will go on sale Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10am.
You can buy tickets for this event on Ticketmaster, Live Nation and other retailers.
Sugababes monolithic comeback follows an already enormous career that has spanned more than 20 years.
The group has amassed millions of sales globally and achieved multiple multi-platinum albums, including Angels with Dirty Faces, Three and Taller in More Ways.
Throughout this powerful career, the British girl band have earned six number-one singles, including Freak Like Me, Round Round and Hole in the Head.
This comeback is made even more incredible by the reunion of the original Sugababes line-up – made up of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan.
Sugababes’ London O2 Arena show will be their biggest show to date, followed closely by their appearance at Glastonbury Festival earlier this year.
Buchanan recently spoke candidly about making a comeback after so long on the festival’s Avalon stage. She said: “We were so nervous to come out here today, and I don’t know why because you’re not scary.” She added: “I know it’s been crazy being out of lockdown and all of that. And I guess I say that to say that, in life, there’s ups and downs but there’s one thing for sure, it’s just a season. Whether it’s gonna come either way and you’ll always have to push through.”
