Teen vows to never forgive Matt Hancock after gran dies of Covid

A teenager whose gran died alone in a care home on her birthday after getting Covid has vowed to ‘never’ forgive Matt Hancock for what he’s done. Maddie McCarthy says she was horrified when she saw the MP join the cast of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!.
The 15-year-old told The Mirror: “I was disgusted because I never got the chance to say goodbye to my gran and never will, thanks to him.”
Her gran, Patricia Gracias, 83, a former primary school teacher, died in May 2020 after a Covid patient was sent from hospital to her care home in Manchester.
Maddie explained that Covid then swept through the home, infecting other residents.
She said: “This broke my family. My granny died from Covid alone and on her birthday.
“She was the only grandparent I ever got to meet and I never got to say goodbye.
“There were no final goodbyes for any of us and no funeral that she deserved so much.
“My family never got the opportunity to fully mourn and grieve her death, but Matt Hancock is allowed to go on television and profit from this.”
She said Hancock’s apology was “insincere” and “pathetic” – blaming him for the “needless deaths of thousands”, including her gran.
She added: “I thought my granny would be safe in the care home.
“I was hoping it (the virus) would all go away eventually and I would be able to go and see her.
“I loved her so much, more than I can describe in words.
“He (Hancock) talked about falling in love, but many people fell in love, but they don’t also break their own lockdown rules. I’m so glad he didn’t win.”
Matt Hancock jets home from Australia today to face the wrath of constituents furious at his “jolly in the jungle”.
The former Health Secretary this morning departed from Brisbane Airport after his three-week stint on the reality TV series I’m a Celebrity came to an end on Sunday night.
The Conservative MP finished in third place after slogging it out in a series of nauseating and excruciating “Bush-tucker trials”.
Upon his return, he is set to face the anger of his West Suffolk constituents who have spoken of feeling let down by their parliamentarian.
