Teen vows to never forgive Matt Hancock after gran dies of Covid

A teenager whose gran died alone in a care home on her birthday after getting Covid has vowed to ‘never’ forgive Matt Hancock for what he’s done. Maddie McCarthy says she was horrified when she saw the MP join the cast of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!.

The 15-year-old told The Mirror: “I was disgusted because I never got the chance to say goodbye to my gran and never will, thanks to him.”

Her gran, Patricia Gracias, 83, a former primary school teacher, died in May 2020 after a Covid patient was sent from hospital to her care home in Manchester.

Maddie explained that Covid then swept through the home, infecting other residents.

She said: “This broke my family. My granny died from Covid alone and on her birthday.

“She was the only grandparent I ever got to meet and I never got to say goodbye.

“There were no final goodbyes for any of us and no funeral that she deserved so much.

“My family never got the opportunity to fully mourn and grieve her death, but Matt Hancock is allowed to go on television and profit from this.”