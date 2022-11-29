Territory Labor protecting environment

The Territory Labor Government has taken another major step forward in modernising the Northern Territory’s environmental protection laws.

Amendments passed today in parliament, incorporate chain of responsibility (CoR) provisions into the NT’s environmental regulatory framework for onshore gas.

CoR laws protect taxpayers from inheriting the cost of cleaning up environmental damage by ensuring that accountability can be passed along corporate structures. It allows for “related parties” to be compelled to manage and rehabilitate sites operated by companies experiencing financial difficulties.

Adoption of a CoR law is also important to implement recommendation 14.30 of the independent ‘Scientific Inquiry into Hydraulic Fracturing in the Northern Territory’ (Pepper Inquiry) which states that:

“prior to the grant of any further production approvals, the Government enacts provisions establishing a chain of responsibility for gas companies and related parties to ensure compliance with environmental obligations”.

The Territory Labor Government is continuing to deliver all 135 recommendations of the Pepper Inquiry.

Quotes from Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Water Security, Lauren Moss:

“This Territory Labor Government knows that protecting our environment is a critical part of ensuring future generations of Territorians will also have the opportunity to experience our unique way of life.

“We can do this while providing for the sustainable economic development that is essential to grow our economy, provide future jobs, and support the wellbeing of those who call the NT home.

“We believe in the science, we believe in protecting our cultural and ecological values, and we believe in creating compliance frameworks that will work to protect the interests of all Territorians.”

