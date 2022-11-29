Tezos Foundation partners with Unity for Web3 SDK development

The Tezos Foundation has announced that it has entered into a professional services agreement with Unity. The step has been taken to integrate Unity’s Accelerate Solutions group to create a Web3 blockchain SDK. The Tezos ecosystem and Tezos Foundation have teamed up to offer the SDK as a verified post-approval solution and an arbitrary plug-in through the Asset Store to develop a Web3 game.

The new SDK built by Tezos aims to support Android, desktop, browsers, and iOS. This SDK is a helpful resource that allows game developers to link with the Tezos blockchain to develop any Tezos decentralized app (dApp).

Trilitech’s global head of gaming, Jeremy Foo, stated that they were excited to see the formation of a Tezos SDK backed by Unity’s professional services team to bring Web3 gaming to the most popular game development platform. This is the first-ever complete blockchain SDK co-built with Unity that provides game developers seamless solutions to add a wide range of Web3 features, making the game more entertaining for players.

The newly launched Proof of Stake mechanism is an environmentally friendly approach to securing its network and ensuring that new Tezos-based games and applications do not consume excessive amounts of energy. Tezos is an open-source blockchain that also serves as a platform for deploying smart contracts. The most well-known organizations built on Tezos are the esports teams Team Vitality, CCP Games, Misfits Gaming Group, and Ubisoft.