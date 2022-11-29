The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess tells us about his favorite music &

The Charlatans‘ Tim Burgess spent much of the (still ongoing) Covid pandemic as host of his Twitter Listening Party series, which is still going strong, but he’s also gotten back to music. Earlier this year he released his great sixth (double) album, Typical Music, and he’s gearing up to take The Charlatans on the road in North America with Ride in early 2023 where they’ll play 1992’s Between 10th and 11th in full (Ride are playing Nowhere in full).

Tim will also release The Listening Party Book Vol 2 which features more artists talking about classic (and new) albums, including My Bloody Valentine, Iron Maiden, Paul Weller, The Bangles, Arlo Parks, Tom Jones, Idles, Dry Cleaning, The Communards, Damon Albarn, Garbage, Coldplay, Blondie, Soft Cell, Sparks, and more.

In the midst of all this, Tim was nice enough to tell us about his favorite things from 2022, including albums, songs, movies, books, live shows and more. Check out his list with commentary, and listen to Typical Music, below.

TIM BURGESS (THE CHARLATANS) – BEST OF 2022

Album: Panda Bear & Sonic Boom – Reset

If you’ve always liked the electronic harmonious do wop genre then this album will soothe your soul and free your mind.

Song: Weyes Blood – “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody”

This one came out later in the year and stormed up to the top of my most-loved songs of the past 12 months where it has remained ever since, including a listen this morning.

Gig: Paul McCartney at Glastonbury

The first opportunity to watch a gig by any of The Beatles and it was more than I could have hoped for — three hours of gems and deep cuts throughout his incomparable career.

Gig: Julia Holter at Barbican – The Passion Of Joan Of Arc

Julia’s score for Carl Theodor Dreyer’s 1928 silent film weaves an immense sonic tapestry from medieval chants, organs, bells and the massed voices of an incredible ensemble. Stunning.

Reissue: The Cure – Wish

An album that was a favourite at the time but the great thing about reissues is that it reinvigorates interest and ends up back at the front of your collection.

Film: The Worst Person In The World

Came as a recommendation and I didn’t know anything about it, which is the best way to see a film. I sat there with no preconceived ideas I loved it so much that I went back and watched it again the following day. 10 popcorns out of 10.

TV Show: Bad Sisters

If dark humour is your thing this epic 10 parter on AppleTV+ is as dark and as humorous as it gets.

Book: Cosey Fanni Tutti – Re-sisters

Cosey is a good friend and I have heard about this book over the years. She did a brilliant job, untold stories of visionary women in the electronic music world.

Cosey Fanny Tutti – Re-sisters

Book: Tim Burgess – The Listening Party Book Vol 2

Yes this is one that I wrote, however once it was put together with all the pics and the tweets from all the other artists, I could look at it with fresh eyes and genuinely think that It’s a brilliant read. i think i might use that as a quote for the book.