The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute Comes To Walker Theatre

Celebrated by audiences around the world from Liverpool to Hong Kong for almost two decades, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute have earned the status of “The Best Beatles Band On Earth” by the Los Angeles Times for their phenomenal renditions of The Beatles most iconic songs of all time. They are coming to Walker Theatre on Thursday.

The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Hey Jude”, the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing.

Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career, and this loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences in countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

Each performer is an accomplished multi-instrumentalist, a factor that allows the band to recreate, note-for-note, a broad cross-section of songs from the Beatles’ diverse music catalog live onstage with only four musicians and zero backing tracks. Many shows also feature an “Ed Sullivan” tribute artist to add to the show’s nostalgia as “Ed” introduces the band in the same entertaining way the real Ed did back in the early ’60s

The Fab Four’s accomplishments are far too numerous to list all of them in this limited space, but here are some of the most notable:

The Fab Four have headlined International Beatle Week in Liverpool, performing at the world-renowned festival in 2004, 2008, 2011, and, most recently, in August, 2019.

The band provided motion capture performances for the Cirque du Soleil Beatles LOVE Show’s 10th anniversary revamp in 2017.

The Fab Four have performed on AXS TV’s World’s Greatest Tribute Bands’ live national television broadcast twice — the first time during Season 2 (2013) and the last time in 2017, when they played the show’s Season 8 Finale at the world-famous Whisky A Go-Go nightclub in West Hollywood.

The band is the only tribute act to be hand-picked to star in a major motion picture production, when Robert Zemeckis chose them to portray the Beatles in the performance sequences of the then-planned remake of Yellow Submarine in 2010. The band performed the motion capture for 16 Beatles songs, under Zemeckis’s direction, before Disney pulled the plug on the project due to low box office returns on Zemeckis’s previous film.

The Fab Four were selected to perform the motion capture for The Beatles: Rock Band music game, released in 2009, and last we heard, Sir Paul McCartney is still projecting images from the game on the screen behind him at his concerts.

Through the years, the band has been featured on many TV shows and channels, including Entertainment Tonight, Good Morning America, The Hallmark Channel, and Ellen DeGeneres’s Really Big Show.

The Fab Four recorded the soundtrack for the 2000 CBS TV movie, The Linda McCartney Story.

For more information, please visit https://www.thefabfour.com/