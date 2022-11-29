The Handmaid’s Tale: The real reason Hannah is dressed in purple

Speaking to Gold Derby, Leslie added: “It was really fun to be able to have fun with that.”

Throughout the series, June has made countless attempts to save Hannah, while living in Gilead but was faced with severe punishment.

When she eventually found freedom in Canada and reunited with her husband, she tearfully apologised to Luke for not bringing Hannah home.

However, season five revealed the youngster acknowledged who she truly was, which could mean Hannah may reunite with her parents in season six.

