The Kings Point Palace Theater Presents the NY Rockabilly Rockets

By Agrippina Fadel

Singers, comedians, and cover bands: shows at The Palace, Kings Point Theater for Performing Arts, has it all.

December shows start with NY Rockabilly Rockets’ concert on Saturday, December 3, at 8 p.m.

Their spectacular Vegas-style Shake Rattle Roll production features the music of the 1950s and 1960s, with beloved hits from Sun Records and Elvis Presley, Eddie Cochran, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Dion, Bobby Vee, Eddy Arnold, Roy Orbison, The Ronettes, and The Stray Cats.

Upcoming Shows

Elvis Presley’s music will take over the stage the following weekend, with Memories of Elvis live band on Saturday, December 10, at 8 p.m.

Singer Chris MacDonald brings Presley’s beloved hits back with his powerful voice, while the eight-piece band and the signature female dancers, the “Elvettes,” make the audience feel transported back to some of the King’s best concerts of 1956.

The last show of the year at The Palace is the Christmas Chronicles by Cellophane Flowers on Saturday, December 17, at 8 p.m.

Known for its neo-classical approach to the Beatles music, the band uses classical cello, violin, guitar, piano, and vocals to reimagine such hits as Let It Be, Wonderful Christmastime, All You Need is Love, and Here Comes The Sun.

﻿

Tickets

The tickets to all listed shows are $20 for Kings Point residents and $25 for guests.

The box office is open from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, 8.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

Send Your News to Coral Springs #1 Award-Winning News Site Here. Don’t miss reading Margate Talk, Parkland Talk, and Tamarac Talk.