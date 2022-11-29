The Menu: 10 Best Horror Movies About Cooking And Food

The Menu centers entirely around food, cooking, and its characters’ varying relationships with them. Chef Slowik’s life revolves around creating and serving gourmet dishes, his well-heeled guests think themselves special for eating such expensive fare while thoroughly disregarding the actual craft, and Margot alone is able to realize the true intentions behind Slowik’s menu.





While, admittedly, most food-related horror involves cannibalism, there is variety even there. The way characters approach food speaks volumes about who they are and how they see other people and the world as a whole.

Fresh

Entering a movie about the dangers of the modern dating scene, few viewers expected a full dive into cannibalistic horror. Noa is kidnapped by her new date, Steve, who harvests meat from captive women to serve up to rich clientele.

Though Steve waxes poetic about how eating another person is the most intimate thing one can do with them, even coming close to love, both Noa and the audience have seen the sadistic pleasure he takes in women’s pain. They know he’s feeding her a line of nonsense along with the gourmet human meatball; though the dish looks delicious, the knowledge of where it came from and who is paying through the nose for it makes it nauseating instead.

Motel Hell

Farmer Vincent Smith takes great pride in the home cooking he serves to the customers of his roadside restaurant and motel, unlike Chef Slowik, who is determined to cover up his anti-fine dining past. And unlike other cannibalistic chefs, there’s no overt cruelty about him, though he doesn’t seem to see his victims as human beings: he takes joy in his work and refers to his victims as “good crop.”

Even after losing the climactic chainsaw duel of one of horror’s best sibling rivalries (long story), a dying Vincent’s greatest shame and regret isn’t that he’s kidnapped and killed who-knows-how-many people but that there is a flaw in his fresh food’s branding. What is his last confession instead? “I…used…preservatives!”

Bitter Feast

One of Chef Slowik’s doomed guests is Lillian, a harsh critic whose negative reviews doomed several restaurants. While she is condemned only to die, Slowik puts pretentious foodie Tyler through a prolonged humiliation before his death, in which Tyler thoroughly fails to back up the food knowledge he’s been showing off by cooking an edible dish in front of the entire event.

Chef Peter Grey of this film would approve, as he employs similar tactics in his revenge against food blogger J.T. Franks, whose reviews sunk his career. Grey forces Franks to cook perfect dishes to avoid being starved and rely on the refinement of his palate to keep from eating poisoned food. But unlike Lillian and Tyler, Franks is not intimidated: he and Grey both use food as a weapon, and their egos clash until the end.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Chef Slowik relies on his loyal right hand, Elsa, and the rest of his devoted kitchen staff to create the perfect menu. Having no cooking skills of his own, serial killer Sweeney Todd relies on his partner, Mrs. Lovett, to get rid of the bodies of his victims by baking them into pies in one of the darkest musical movies.

While Mrs. Lovett is introduced with the song “The Worst Pies in London,” where she laments her shop’s lack of customers, it later becomes clear that she’s actually an excellent cook once she’s no longer hurting for fresh meat. The song “God, That’s Good!” is sung by a crowd of oblivious Londoners who can’t get enough of her meat pies, with Lovett cutting in to gloat about how she’s put all her rivals out of business.

Ice Cream Man

As Margot discovers, the only time Chef Slowik was ever truly happy with his work was when he was a humble burger-flipper in a fast food restaurant. Similarly, the unstable Gregory latches onto ice cream making as a source of comfort and happiness. Unfortunately, in his mind, his profession is inextricably linked to murder.

As a child, Gregory saw his local ice cream man shot to death. He was institutionalized for his trauma, but his unstable doctors’ treatment involved drugging him heavily and forcing him to be cheerful at all times. This all resulted in him doing nothing in his adult life but making ice cream and killing with a manic grin on his face.

Red Dragon

One matchup horror fans might enjoy is Chef Slowik versus Hannibal Lecter: a professional gourmet chef with veiled rage issues up against a calm and cool psychologist/cook with a murderous streak. A cooking duel would be a fairer fight between the two than a boxing match, however.

Unlike The Silence of the Lambs, in Red Dragon, viewers actually get to see Lecter cooking and serving the meat of his victims, disguised as a lavish dinner for obliviously delighted house guests. When he stabs Will Graham for realizing the truth, he lets slip a belief that the parts he chooses to cook with have significant meaning, similar to Slowik’s themed courses: for Will’s courage, he plans to eat his heart.

Flux Gourmet

While it isn’t one of Gwendoline Christie’s best movies, Flux Gourmet is certainly one of the oddest. Performance artists who work with the sounds of food to create their pieces enter an art institution, where the other attendees are drawn into their cultish atmosphere.

Much like the outlandish concepts that Chef Slowik and his team come up with for each course of the menu, the leads of Flux Gourmet treat their meals as boundary-breaking, experimental art. Though their collective is more mobile than Hawthorne, which is isolated on an island, their attitudes toward each other and their work are similar.

The Platform

The film’s many-leveled prison is a blunt metaphor for social hierarchy, wealth, and class inequality. Each day, a platform full of food is lowered from the top, and the inmates on each level eat their fill as fast as they can before it’s gone, not bothering to leave anything for the lower levels. The meal runs out long before reaching the bottom, forcing the less lucky prisoners to either starve or fall to cannibalism.

While the movie’s focus is the food and its division among the prisoners, the chefs in the prison kitchen do notably get moments in the spotlight. Like Slowik, the unnamed head chef runs a tight ship and will not tolerate mistakes or imperfections in any of the dishes sent out to the prisoners. Knowing exactly what’s going to happen to their cooking doesn’t mean they put anything less than 100% effort into it.

Raw

This debut from Julia Ducournau, who would go on to direct/write Titane, another movie fans love but find hard to recommend, has some interesting ideas about what it means to come of age. When strict vegetarian Justine is forced to eat raw meat as part of a freshman hazing ritual, she not only leaves childhood innocence behind but is taken over completely by the desire to consume others.

As the title implies, this is a film about eating, but Justine doesn’t bother to cook any of the meat she now can’t get enough of. She and her older sister both rip raw chunks out of everything, from boyfriends to corpses to each other, as they both embrace adulthood and violence as a package deal.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

As director Tobe Hooper once famously summed it up, “[The Texas Chain Saw Massacre] is a movie about meat.” Though there’s no onscreen gore and only sparse blood, its inherently disturbing story, centering around cannibalistic slaughterhouse workers, means that many viewers remember it with regret at having eaten while watching.

Slowik’s kitchen staff holds a cult-like devotion to him. But despite the fact that in the second Massacre film, viewers see that oldest brother Dreighton’s cooking is award-winningly good, he is blatantly disrespected by his younger brother, the hitchhiker for his position: “Me and Leatherface do all the work! You ain’t nothing but a cook!” In their family, the actual preparation of meat is insignificant: they only value the slaughter and butchering that lets them act on their violent urges.

