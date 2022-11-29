The other Yellowstone journey

I remember a story I heard when I was growing up, and it goes like this:
Two merchants from India dealt in silk scarves from China. Each year they traveled by foot to China, passing through the Himalayan Mountains. In the spring of one year, there was a major earthquake that blocked many Himalayan Mountain passes. When they approached the familiar narrow gorge through the mountains that they traveled yearly, they were stunned by what they saw. An avalanche of rock, scree, and mud plugged the trail. Their hopes for purchasing silk were dashed. There was no way to enter China.
One of the merchants sat down on a rock and considered alternatives, while the other dejectedly returned to his home in India. While sitting on the rock, the resting merchant thought that there may be another way through the high peaks of Nepal. Over many months he roamed through the mountains and then one day he saw a wisp of smoke rising from a valley. He followed the fragrance of incense until he reached a village where he found artisans making beautiful silk scarves. Soon he would return home with not only dozens of scarves but a new source of silk, all the while discovering a wonderful, welcoming community. This story is an allegory to my much-anticipated visit to Yellowstone National Park.
Earlier in the year, I learned that the Yellowstone Writing Project, sponsored by the Yellowstone Forever Institute, had been canceled due to a lack of enrollment. I was told by organizers many had bailed out because of spring flooding in the park.
Beginning on June 12, 2022, unprecedented rainfall along with melting snow caused devastating flooding throughout the park. Historic water levels destroyed roads, homes, bridges, wastewater systems, power lines, and other critical infrastructure. The town of Gardiner was cut-off and large sections of the park had to be evacuated. According to some authorities, it was a 1,000-year flood. To view the flood damage go to www.nps.gov.
I had looked forward for almost a year to attending the workshop, which would have honed my writing skills and given me a unique opportunity to write creatively about the magnificence of the park and its wildlife.
With the cancellation of the workshop, I recalibrated my plans and decided to spend several days in Yellowstone National Park with my wife, Nancy, my daughter Annemarie, her husband, Derek, and their five-year-old son, Daxton. We rented a house in Gardiner, which is located at the Northern gate of Yellowstone. It is a small mountain community, nestled in the Paradise Valley, between the Gallatin and the Beartooth-Absaroka Mountains. We planned to travel into Yellowstone each day to view elk, bighorn sheep, bison, pronghorn and white-tailed deer, black bears, and elusive gray wolves. We also planned to immerse ourselves in the baths at Mammoth Hot Springs, watch Old Faithful blow its top, fly fish in the beautiful Lamar River Valley and hike through some of the most spectacular scenery on earth.
When we drove into Gardiner we were surprised to see a caravan of construction vehicles threading their way into and out of the park. We thought the northern gate had reopened after historic flooding in June had destroyed many of the roadways. We knew about the horrific flooding but anticipated the park’s northern gate to be open by Oct. 1 and it was Oct. 5. But when we drove into Gardiner our plans were dashed in an instant and our hearts sank. Our long-awaited adventures were null and void. We were told that the North Gate would not open until Nov. 1.
With the road closed we needed to consider an alternative plan. Just as the Indian merchant had to reassess his travel plans to China, we had to give considerable thought to our next steps. Do we abandon our plan to spend time in Yellowstone and return to Bozeman? Do we drive to the western gate and enter the park in West Yellowstone, a five-hour drive? Or do we stay in Gardiner to hike, fish, and observe wildlife in the Gallatin and Beartooth-Absaroka Mountains?
Our dilemma proved to be a lesson in modifying long, anticipated plans. Life is filled with obstructions and roadblocks. Avalanches, floods, hurricanes, blowdowns, road closures, and finances can throw a monkey wrench into the best-laid plans. However, we must adapt, change course, find another pathway through the mountains, and perhaps find the incense-laced air and silk scarves.
We agreed to stay at our rental in Gardiner. We found another pass through the mountains. We pawed through maps, brochures, park literature, websites, and suggestions from town folk. There were lots of alternatives once we made up our minds to make the best of the situation.
Gardiner is a small community with less than 800 full-time residents and has the flavor of a quaint western town. Antelope, bison, deer, and elk graze in the mountain meadows surrounding the town. Elk roam freely on the streets, feasting on garden flowers and grassy lawns. Several mornings, just after sunrise, I would spot several elk grazing on grass in front of our rented house.
This small town has suffered through two years of a strangled economy due to the lack of visitors. First, it was the COVID pandemic and then the floods left many businesses with little cash in their pockets. So we were happy to explore the streets and help the economy. We found pubs, gift shops, restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and a tackle and guide shop.
Derek found plenty of opportunity to fly fish at the confluence of the Yellowstone and Gardiner Rivers. There was plenty of trout lurking in the pools waiting to be caught. We toured the Paradise Valley, spotting herds of elk and pronghorn deer. We heard bull elk “bugling” as they called females to mate. We spent one day walking the park road and across grassland to view the destruction of the roadway that runs through the park. The washouts were massive and they underscored the destructive power of rivers bloated by monumental rainfall and melting snow.
The highlight of the trip was a fishing/hiking expedition with Derek into the Beartooth-Absoroka Wilderness. Our destination was Knox Lake, sitting at 8,300 feet, surrounded by towering peaks. We were told at the fly shop that the lake was teaming with brook trout. Derek and I left Gardiner early in the morning and drove east into the Beartooth Mountains, through the village of Blanding, following a series of Forest Service Roads until we reached the Bear Creek Trailhead. We were warned at the kiosk that this was grizzly bear country, and we were prepared with cans of bear spray.
We began our four-mile trek, with Derek toting his fly rod and me carrying a spinning reel and rod that I found lying on the floor of our rented house. I didn’t use it before we left, assuming it was a good find. Wrong! When we arrived at the wilderness lake we immediately began casting into the lake, well kind of. Derek threw his fly and within seconds he had a hit, and another and another, again, and again; each time shouting, “I got one,” while I spent my time fumbling with my reel. When I tried to cast my lure it went nowhere, it just stayed in place, like it was glued to the rod. I quickly realized that the reel was broken. I tried to repair it, but with little success.
After about 45 minutes of frustration, I simply gave up the quest and sat down to observe the beauty around me: the sound of birds calling from the trees, a couple of Canadian jays eyeing me for handouts, the beautiful azure sky above, the clouds reflecting off the still waters of the lake, the sharp mountain peaks pointing skyward, and the stillness all around.
After an hour Derek had his fill of catching brook trout, so we headed back to the trailhead, walking quietly, with our thoughts turned inward, knowing it was the last day of our exploits in the Yellowstone area. The next day we drove back to Bozeman and within a few days, Nancy and I returned to our home in Newport, with a lesson in life’s many twists and turns.
When confronted with disappointment, there are always other routes to follow, just as the Indian merchant found a new route to China. As the old proverbial phrase states, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” Or as Henry David Thoreau wrote, “If we will be quiet and ready enough, we shall find compensation in every disappointment.”
Gordon DuBois lives in Newport, Vermont. His passion for hiking has led him to thru-hikes of the Appalachian Trail, Cohos Trail, John Muir Trail, Long Trail and the Quebec Section of the International Appalachian Trail. He is an avid off-trail hiker, bushwhacking to over 300 peaks in Northern New England. He has been published in Appalachia, Adirondac and in 2020 wrote a hiking guide, Paths Less Travelled, (Dorrance Publishing).
