'The Phantom of the Opera' extends Broadway run for eight weeks d...

The music of the night will continue for eight weeks longer than expected.

The Broadway musical “The Phantom of the Opera” announced in September that it would be closing in February because of declining ticket sales, but plans have changed.

On Tuesday, the show’s producer, Cameron Mackintosh, announced the show will now run until April 16.

An unexpected bolster in sales, as well as a busy Thanksgiving week, helped the longest-running show in Broadway history earn $2.2 million in sales last week, according to The New York Times.

“What a phenomenal response there has been to the show ending,” Mackintosh told the Times. “We’ve sold out virtually everything that we have on sale.”

The musical will celebrate its 35th anniversary in January.

With music by famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Phantom” features a masked music lover who haunts the Paris Opera House.

The Broadway show is directed by Hal Prince. In 1988, the show won seven Tony Awards.



