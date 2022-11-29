The Sheepdogs hoping for a better LA experience

Saskatchewan-based rockers The Sheepdogs haven’t had the best luck in Los Angeles, but they’re hoping that’ll change on Wednesday, Dec. 7, when they play The Moroccan Lounge.

“We played a show, and it was double booked with some movie afterparty,” said lead singer/songwriter Ewan Currie.

“The next band was in the tiny dressing room telling us to get the (expletive) out. It was a very ‘Welcome to Hollywood’ moment.”

Concertgoers can expect a straight-forward rock ‘n’ roll show with “lots of guitars and lots of vocal harmonies.” The musicians are, admittedly, in love with 1970s-style rock ‘n’ roll and strive to keep that spirit going.

“Above all else, it’s a party,” he said. “It’s a good time rock ‘n’ roll band. We tap into the vibe that the Faces had.”

That sound is captured on The Sheepdogs’ latest album, “Outta Sight.” It’s been called a “non-bummer, pandemic-induced rock record, full of energy, bass, horns, drums and electric guitars.”

“It’s just what we like,” Currie said. “When you play music, you got into it probably because you wanted to do it.

“For us, listening to guitar bands like Led Zeppelin, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Beatles, Crosby, Stills and Nash, that’s what turned us on.”

They are inspired by “dudes with long hair, fringe jackets and playing cool, old guitars.” That’s who Currie wanted to be.

“People say, ‘Oh, it’s retro,’” he said. “But to me, there’s a style from that era that’s timeless. If you look at art history, different periods have different styles of art. Just because it’s not the 1500s, it doesn’t mean that Michelangelo isn’t impressive.”

Hailing from Saskatoon, The Sheepdogs are one of Canada’s most successful bands. They’ve had nine top 20 songs, including three No. 1 singles in Canada.

Their albums “Learn & Burn” and “The Sheepdogs” went platinum and yielded the platinum singles “I Don’t Know” and “Feeling Good.” They were the first unsigned band on the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine, performed on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” twice, and have been nominated for 10 Juno Awards, winning four. The Junos are Canada’s version of the Grammys.

Currie is the primary songwriter, a process that he said is similar for each song. When he gets an idea, he sings it into the voice memos on his phone.

“The road is the worst place to write,” he said. “When I get a quiet moment with the guitar, I try to figure it out. I can’t really write with a pad and a pen. I like to demo it and record it, layer the harmonies.”

Then, he brings it to his bandmates and “whatever sticks, we work on.”

“I’m big, big, big on immediacy,” he said. “There are not a lot of bands who had to try hard. When you eat something, you know right away if it tastes good. For me, it’s music. You know something’s good when you hear it.”

Currie immerses himself in music. He boasts a rather large vinyl collection that includes The Beatles’ “The White Album” with an embossed number on the front.

“Mine is a high number. Nothing crazy,” he said. “I have a couple of records from the U.K. that are hard to find because they’re out of print. I don’t even put my LPs in slips. That way, I can grab them and play them. I’m a big believer in using things and not just letting them sit there.”

The Sheepdogs w/Boy Golden

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7

WHERE: The Moroccan Lounge, 901 E. First Street, Los Angeles

COST: Tickets start at $18; 21 and older

INFO: themoroccan.com, ticketmaster.com