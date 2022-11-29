The Twilight Saga Nailed Edward Cullen’s Look – Except for One

It has now been 14 years since the release of the first Twilight Saga film. While the book series itself, penned by author Stephenie Meyer, was a roaring success, the movies were also blockbuster hits and skyrocketed the careers of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. The latter played the brooding vampire-next-door Edward Cullen, the love interest of Stewart’s Bella. Pattinson, similarly, has been adored by fans, and his depiction of Edward is helmed as spot on. However, despite the many ways in which he nails the role, there are a few aspects in which Pattinson deviates from Edward’s description in the books.





What The Twilight Movies Got Right About Edward Cullen

Edward’s background in the Twilight Saga films remains the same. He was dying of the Spanish flu when Carlisle saved his life by turning him into a vampire in 1918. He was then “adopted” into the Cullen family alongside fellow vampires Emmett, Alice, Rosalie, and Jasper. His telepathic abilities and pale, shimmering skin are also carried over from the books in perfect detail.

In the Twilight Saga books, Edward is described as an extremely handsome gentleman with messy brown hair. Similarly, Pattinson’s charm has been duly noted over the years, and his own crop of tangled, dark brown hair has been a dominant trait in his signature look. Edward’s golden eyes are important to his character in the series, and this feature is replicated in the movies thanks to contact lenses worn by Pattinson. Lastly, Edward is described as having angular features, which closely resemble Pattinson’s facial structure.

What The Twilight Movies Got Wrong About Edward Cullen

Nevertheless, Edward is actually said to be quite slim in the Twilight Saga books. While Pattinson’s build is similar, he still is a bit broader than the figure that Meyer originally imagined. Additionally, Edward is described as being 17 when he was turned into a vampire by Carlisle. At the time of filming, Pattinson was 21 years old. Interestingly, he was 17 when he played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, which provides some insight into what an age-accurate casting of Edward may have been like.

The other key area where Pattinson differs from Edward is in their attire. In the novel, Edward is frequently described as wearing a light-colored jacket, the exact opposite of his muted wardrobe in the movies. The dark and neutral look of his apparel is actually a staple of his look in the Twilight Saga films, pairing with many of the other elements to accentuate the gothic undertones in the movie and Edward’s paleness due to the lack of blood circulation in his body. Having Edward in a light-colored jacket is counter-intuitive to these goals and is, perhaps, a detail best left behind. All in all, Pattinson is an excellent Edward, despite their minuscule differences.