The UK–Japan life sciences relationship, past and future

An Expert View from Neelam Patel, chief executive
of London life sciences cluster organization MedCity, which
led the recent UK delegation to BioJapan 2022, exploring why
Japan is such an important partner for the UK and future areas of
opportunity.
As the cluster organization representing life sciences in London,
MedCity – in partnership with the UK capital’s three Academic
Health Science Centres – has targeted Japan for international…
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Try before you buy
• All the news that moves the needle in pharma and biotech.
• Exclusive features, podcasts, interviews, data analyses and commentary from our global network of life sciences reporters.
• Receive The Pharma Letter daily news bulletin, free forever.
Become a subscriber
• Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
• Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
• Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
• Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
• Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription.
Source link