The Week Ahead: Genealogy session to focus on Jewish ancestry

VACAVILLE — Janice Sellers will give a virtual presentation on “Online Resources for Jewish Genealogy” at the next meeting of the Solano County Genealogical Society.

The online presentation begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Researching Jewish ancestry is in many respects like researching any other family history, But in addition, some specialized online sources are unique to Jewish research. Learn about the most useful of these sites, what information you can expect to find and how you can use it to help advance your research.

Sellers has volunteered at Family History Centers since 2000 and gives presentations on many genealogical topics at the local, regional, state and national levels. She specializes in Jewish, Black, forensic and newspaper research. Her website is ancestraldiscoveries.com.

Guests are welcome to attend this free event. If interested, send an email to the society at [email protected] no later than 4 p.m. Dec. 2 and request an invitation.

More information on events may be found on the society’s website at www.scgsca.org.

