These 4 tips can help you dig out of debt after record Black

Consumers spent a record $9.12 billion online shopping during Black Friday and another record $11.3 billion on Cyber Monday, according to the most recent data from Adobe. So far this November, consumers have spent $107.7 billion online overall, up nearly 10% from last year.

Yet roughly 60% of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck heading into the month.

“Shoppers are continuing to spend despite inflation and economic headwinds,” said Tom McGee, president and CEO of ICSC, the largest trade association for the retail real estate industry.

As high prices continue to weigh on most households’ financial standing, more shoppers are relying heavily on credit cards and flexible payment plans to make their purchases.

More from Personal Finance:

Reasons to say ‘no’ to a store credit card this holiday

How to score a charitable tax break on Giving Tuesday

Inflation boosts U.S. household spending by $433 a month

But with annual percentage rates close to 20%, or even 30% on some retail cards, credit card debt can take years to pay off.

While buy now, pay later often promises zero interest, studies have also shown that installment buying could encourage consumers to spend more than they can afford.

Last year, more than half of shoppers made a purchase with BNPL they couldn’t pay off, according to a survey from Oxygen, an online-only bank.

This year, Americans are on track to fall even deeper in debt. However, experts say it’s not too late to avoid the same financial pitfalls this season. Here’s how.