These Celebrity Families Wouldn’t Be Complete Without Their

Furry friends are just as much a part of the family as anyone else, and these celebrity broods are in agreement! While, no, they’re not quite human, pets do have human-like tendencies and lovable personalities of their own that make them a joy and comfort to be around.

Whether they’re providing all the content you need for a viral TikTok video, snuggling with you on a lazy day, or simply being a soothing presence by sharing your space, pets make life so much more vibrant in their own special, unique way.

While celebrities live vastly different lives than those of non-famous folks, even the world’s biggest stars shine a little brighter with a few furry friends in their families. Maybe they’re single-pet families, like Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson with Grey Kitty, or perhaps an entire animal farm is involved, like Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and their six kids’ backyard zoo.

In any case, these celebrity families know the delights of life with pets, and they share some of their cutest, cuddliest, most comedic moments so we can have a chuckle and thank the universe for our beloved pets, too.