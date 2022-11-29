Categories UK Threats against Meghan Markle ‘disgusting’ and ‘very real’ Post author By Michael Curzon Post date November 29, 2022 No Comments on Threats against Meghan Markle ‘disgusting’ and ‘very real’ Neil Basu said there was “absolutely” a genuine threat to the Duchess of Sussex’s life on more than one occasion. Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags ‘disgusting’, Markle, Meghan, real, threats ← Call the Midwife star details struggles of filming Christmas → UK political uncertainty and regulatory costs put off investors, Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.