Three most popular royals announced – and Kate isn’t on the list

Unsurprisingly, Queen Elizabeth II was the most Googled person of 2022, what with her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June and sad passing in September. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also made the most Googled celebrity list.
According to celebrity news site Celeb Tatter, Queen Elizabeth II received the highest number of celebrity Google searches in the UK throughout 2022.
On average, Britain’s longest reining monarch was Googled an average of 516,290 times each month.
This was a whopping 78,800 times more per month than the second most Googled celeb, Johnny Depp.
The late Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee – 70 years on the throne – with a series of royal celebrations in June, 2022.
The 96-year-old passed away on September 8, 2022, making Charles and Camilla the new King and Queen Consort.
Another royal woman who made the top 15 most Googled celebrities was Meghan Markle.
The Duchess has amassed a huge 223,450 average monthly Google searches in 2022 so far.
Coming in at number seven, the Duchess of Sussex launched her podcast, Archetypes with Meghan, in August of this year.
The UK’s most Googled celebrities of the year, rank and average monthly searches
1 Queen Elizabeth II – 516,290
2 Johnny Depp – 437,490
3 Amber Heard – 388,680
4 Kim Kardashian – 238,170
5 Will Smith – 231,090
6 Millie Bobby Brown – 228,420
7 Meghan Markle – 223,450
8 Elon Musk – 221,420
9 Cristiano Ronaldo – 209,540
10 Harry Styles – 208,680
11 Zendaya – 202,640
12 Pete Davidson – 202,180
13 Emma Raducanu – 177,710
14 Rihanna – 144,880
15 Kanye West – 142,460
The UK’s most Googled women of the year
1 Queen Elizabeth II – 516,290
2 Amber Heard – 388,680
3 Kim Kardashian – 238,170
4 Millie Bobby Brown – 228,420
5 Meghan Markle – 223,450
6 Zendaya – 202,640
7 Emma Raducanu – 177,710
8 Rihanna – 144,880
9 Kylie Jenner – 138,200
10 Billie Eilish – 137,530
The UK’s most Googled men of the year
1 Johnny Depp – 437,490
2 Will Smith – 231,090
3 Elon Musk – 221,420
4 Cristiano Ronaldo – 209,540
5 Harry Styles – 208,680
6 Pete Davidson – 202,180
7 Kanye West – 142,460
8 Tom Cruise – 141,610
9 Ryan Reynolds – 139,930
10 Prince Harry – 137,900
