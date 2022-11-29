Three most popular royals announced – and Kate isn’t on the list

Unsurprisingly, Queen Elizabeth II was the most Googled person of 2022, what with her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June and sad passing in September. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also made the most Googled celebrity list.

According to celebrity news site Celeb Tatter, Queen Elizabeth II received the highest number of celebrity Google searches in the UK throughout 2022.

On average, Britain’s longest reining monarch was Googled an average of 516,290 times each month.

This was a whopping 78,800 times more per month than the second most Googled celeb, Johnny Depp.

The late Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee – 70 years on the throne – with a series of royal celebrations in June, 2022.

READ MORE: Kate shares childhood memory that influences her own parenting