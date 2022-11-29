Tim Burton plays tribute to Wednesday Addams star ‘Most talented’

During a recent interview, he stated: “Jenna’s one of the most talented people I’ve worked with.

“She’s like a silent movie actress in the sense that she’s able to convey things without words. “

Her words are very strong, and she’s got a very strong point of view, but to show the subtleties underneath that was very, very exciting.”

Tim continued: “It’s exciting to see Wednesday as an older character, we usually see Wednesday as a younger girl, and so it was exciting to explore those weird feelings you have as a teenager that sometimes never really leave you.”