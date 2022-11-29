Today on Sky Sports Racing: In-form Venetia Williams team takes

Venetia Williams has her horses in good form of late and sends Gemirande to Southwell to face a chasing debutant from the Dan Skelton yard this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.00 Southwell – Our Jet makes chasing debut

Our Jet was highly tried on final start of last season in a Sandown Grade Three and makes chasing debut in much calmer waters for the Skelton team in the Best Odds Guaranteed At Vickers.Bet Handicap Chase (1:00).

It looks a decent test for the novice chaser though, with Venetia Williams’ Gemirande boasting some decent placed form at Hereford and Carlisle of late.

Of the other runners, Ripper Roo won last time out but that was nearly 600 days ago for Olly Murphy, whilst Tom George also runs Coupdebol.

2.20 Lingfield – Borgi bids to follow up at Lingfield

There’s a decent maiden earlier on the Lingfield card but the highlight comes at 2:20pm in the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap over 10 furlongs.

Sean Woods has been in decent form and sends the unexposed Borgi in this heat, having won on handicap debut at Wolverhampton and uses Adam Farragher in the saddle to take off a handy 3lb.

Of the others, Dinoo has some good form recently for the Roger Varian team whilst owner Dave Lowe looks for Baby Steps to win again for the David Loughnane team.

3.45 Deauville – Fast-Track Qualifier heads to France

It’s the time of year when the All-Weather Championships begin to come into focus and Deauville hosts the first French qualifier, the Listed Prix Lyphard (3:45).

As always, the race has attracted a decent field including the last two winners of this race in Integrant (2021), who didn’t run on Finals Day, and 2020 victor Sky Power.

William Haggas will be hoping for another winner across the Channel with Sweet Believer under Ioritz Mendizabal whilst the Aga Khan’s Dolayli is another to note for Francis-Henri Graffard, having won at Lyon last time.

Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Southwell, Lingfield, Wolverhampton and Deauville live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, November 29.