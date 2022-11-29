Token Events Taps Polygon to Power Non-Fungible Web3 Experiences

Token Events selects Polygon as blockchain solution

Deeply entrenched interests are stifling innovation in the space, and Token Events levels the playing field as a free-market alternative to the status quo.” — Token Events COO Seth Rompelman

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Fan-first commerce platform Token Events has selected leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling network Polygon as a foundation for its data union and tokenized economy. As a scalable, blockchain-based solution, Token Events brings together fans, entertainers, and venues to reimagine the beleaguered live events industry and will rely on Polygon for its proprietary Non-Fungible Experiences, NFT collectibles, and $FAN rewards going forward.

While considering which blockchain to choose for its infrastructure, Token Events prioritized optimal transaction speed and cost, security, interoperability, support, sustainability, and inclusivity–all areas in which Polygon excels.

“Token Events is designed to easily integrate with a wide array of sports organizations and venues. As such, we need to anticipate explosive growth and be prepared to scale accordingly; by leveraging Polygon, we can ensure that these demands are met. While our own unique company and user requirements dictate our tech selection, it’s certainly inspiring to build a community alongside some of the largest consumer brands in the world,” noted Token Events CEO Adam Jones.

As the most forward-thinking business oriented toward the complete digital transformation of the live event space, Token Events revolutionizes fan commerce by collecting consensual data and serving cost-neutral analytics to venues, event producers, and brands. As such, it is designed to alleviate exorbitant fees, streamline operations, increase engagement, supercharge sponsorships, and reward fans for their attention and passion.

In turn, Polygon’s Proof of Stake network will facilitate the exchange of value in this unique data union. “We’re in the business of behavioral science, so it’s necessary to collaborate with a proven chain—one that can handle high-volume ticketing events, process fan data, and emit rewards reliably, quickly, and cheaply,” Jones added.

“We’re excited to welcome Token Events to the Polygon family,” said Jennifer Kattula, SVP, Marketing at Polygon. “Token Events’ plug-and-play middleware makes it incredibly easy for brands to make the leap into Web3, with solutions for experiences, fans, and live events crossing a wide range of industries. It’s promising to see more Web3 experiences being brought to the live events space.”

With tested technology and unparalleled support, Polygon will ensure that Token Events’ mandate to reimagine the $2trillion live entertainment economy and to make events more accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for all continues unabated.

“As it stands, this industry is rife with bad actors and exploitation: from ticket brokers and pullers to artificial secondary markets. Venues, artists, and fans alike suffer from the unchecked greed of opportunists,” said Token Events COO Seth Rompelman. “Deeply entrenched interests are stifling innovation in the space, and Token Events levels the playing field as a free-market alternative to the status quo.”

With an intuitive interface, simple onboarding and seamless integrations, Token was architected for ease of use and to accommodate everyone–especially non-crypto natives.

“The path to Web3 is a long and winding one. While the implications of Token are massive for commerce, the tech involved is a secondary consideration for cash-strapped event attendees and businesses in an ever-crowded space,” Rompelman continues. “Blockchain projects are struggling to survive as a result of overly niche and esoteric use cases. Token solves persistent problems in an antiquated industry and creates real-world value for users in ways that aren’t contingent upon market cycles.”

###

About Token Events

Token Events is a blockchain-based behavioral science and loyalty reward company building the future of fandom. The Token platform focuses on a seamless experience: one that accommodates existing user needs and behaviors with intuitive design, IRL usability, and robust $FAN incentives. The result is a bridge that integrates the digital and physical realms and fosters a dynamic, reciprocal relationship between fans and the brands who serve them. For the first time, FANs will be directly rewarded for their loyalty, participation, and data.

More: tknevents.com

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands of decentralized apps, unique user addresses exceeding 174.9M and $5B+ in assets secured. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea and well-known enterprises including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

More: polygon.technology

About Polygon Studios

Polygon Studios aims to be the home of the most popular blockchain projects in the world. The Polygon Studios team is focused on supporting developers building decentralized apps on Polygon by providing Web2 and Web3 teams with a suite of services such as developer support, partnership, strategy, go-to-market, and technical integrations. Polygon Studios supports projects from OpenSea to Prada, from Adidas to Draft Kings and Decentral Games to Ubisoft.

Media:

Cryptoland PR | cryptolandpr.com

polygon@cryptolandpr.com

Token Events x Polygon