Top 7 Romantic Hotels In Miami, Florida

With its lively nightlife scene, beautiful beaches, and a variety of activities to do, Miami, Florida is an excellent choice for a romantic couple’s getaway. If you’re looking to plan such a trip, here are the top seven romantic hotels to stay at in Miami.

Mandarin Oriental Miami

This beautiful hotel features gorgeous views of Biscayne Bay. The hotel is home to a full-service spa, perfect for couples looking to enjoy some of the relaxing treatments offered. You can also look forward to amenities such as a fitness center and several on-site dining options.

Four Seasons Hotel Miami

If you’re looking for an all-around luxurious romantic getaway, you and your partner won’t go wrong with a stay at the Four Seasons Miami. This gorgeous hotel features rooms with a spacious, modern feel. You and your partner can look forward to amenities such as two outdoor pools, as well as on-site dining. The hotel is also located near attractions such as the Miami art museum, making this a great option for couples who are also looking to enjoy exploring all that the city has to offer.

EB Hotel Miami Airport

This modern-feeling boutique hotel is the perfect choice for a romantic getaway and thanks to a variety of amenities from a beautiful outdoor swimming pool to an on-site bar. The hotel is a little further away from downtown Miami, meaning this is probably a better choice for couples that are looking to explore a wide variety of the Miami area or have transportation of their own.

Fortune House Hotel Suites

This beautiful, modern condo-hotel provides guests with accommodations in the form of apartment-style suites. This makes it a great choice for couples looking for a longer getaway or for accommodations with a bit more room than your classic hotel room. You can look forward to a full kitchen, as well as a balcony offering scenic views. The hotel also features on-site dining in the form of Madison’s Restaurant and Lounge. Other amenities include an outdoor swimming pool and a hot tub.

Sun Harbor Boutique Hotel

This beautiful boutique hotel is located near Bal Harbour Beach. You and your partner can look forward to lounging by the outdoor pool, and the hotel is also within walking distance of various eateries and local shops, making this a great option for those looking to explore the surrounding area on foot.

Marriott’s Villas At Doral

This is another great option for couples looking for a longer or more spacious getaway. These beautiful villas feature a full kitchen, gorgeous views of the surrounding area, and a wide variety of amenities. You and your partner can look forward to lounging by the outdoor pool, watching a sunset from your balcony, or grabbing a late-night snack from the on-site convenience store, open 24 hours. You can also enjoy some poolside drinks at Deco Bar and Grill.

The Vagabond Hotel

This boutique hotel has an artsy, retro feel to it. You and your partner won’t want to miss checking out the outdoor pool, which features a mosaic of a mermaid. You can also look forward to on-site dining and a fitness center.

