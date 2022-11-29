Trump ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows ordered to testify in

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters following a television interview, outside the White House in Washington, October 21, 2020.

The Supreme Court of South Carolina on Tuesday ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before an Atlanta-area grand jury as part of its investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election results.

A panel of five justices unanimously affirmed a lower court judge’s order for Meadows to comply with the subpoena from the Fulton County grand jury on Nov. 30. Meadows had asked the state supreme court to block the subpoena.

But the justices rejected Meadows’ appeal, writing in a brief opinion, “We have reviewed the arguments raised by Appellant and find them to be manifestly without merit.”

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.