Two more teenagers arrested after fatal stabbings in London





Charlie was found in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood with stab wounds and meanwhile, Kearne was found with the same injuries in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead. The Metropolitan Police reported that the two incidents in Greenwich were also attended by London air ambulance and London Ambulance Service.

Kearne Solanke was first attended to by police officers who tried to resuscitate him at the scene. Bamidele Folorunso, who lives near Titmuss Avenue, said: “It is very sad. We just found out the boy was on the floor and the police came and they tried to resuscitate him. “Since then, everyone in the area has been mourning. It is very sad to lose a 16-year-old boy.” Another resident, Teresa Cheshire, 50, added that at the time of the murder she “just saw a lot of people by the bin shed”. She continued: “All I heard was the screaming and that was at 5:20pm.

“It is scary because it is all in the press and everything, but it is for all the wrong reasons. “I’m frightened to let my kids outside now. It’s just shocking.” The police launched murder investigations and said that “given the proximity in time and distance of the incidents, officers will be seeking to urgently establish any link between them.” From once of crime scenes, Detective Superintendent Richard McDonagh said: “Homicide colleagues are investigating and are treating the two murders as linked. “I can assure everybody affected by these murders that skilled detectives will work tirelessly to discover what happened and provide answers to the young victims and families. READ MORE: Teenager murdered boy, 16, in north London park for his phone

She said: “The arrests are a positive development, but we continue to work to understand the events that unfolded on Saturday evening.” Those with any information regarding the incidents on Saturday have been encouraged to come forward. People who saw a black Nissan Qashqai with silver roof bars in either area hours or days before the murders have been urged to share any information they may have. DCI Blackburn said: “We have the vehicle in our possession but are still interested in witnesses who may have seen it being driven locally. “Information you provide could help us bring justice for these young boys and their families.”