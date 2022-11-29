Tyson Fury: I want 12 fights in 12 months next year; Oleksandr

Tyson Fury has set himself his next challenge of 12 fights in 12 months, and it is very “unlikely” that schedule involves an undisputed heavyweight championship fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury is just days away from his voluntary defence of his WBC title against Derek Chisora, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, but already has eyes on who comes next.

The British heavyweight is setting his sights on a global trip with “12 fights in 12 months”, and he hopes the WBC title is up for grabs in each fight.

“I think I would like to do 12 fights next year, do like a bum-a-month campaign all over the world,” Fury told Sky Sports.

“I am going to sit down with Frank Warren after this fight and see what we can do, see if we can do a bum-a-month campaign and go to random places and fight someone.

“Go to India, go to China, go to Australia, go to Indonesia, go to Africa, just fight local people.

“You have a heavyweight guy there? Yeah, let’s fight him.

“Have a chance to fight for the World Championship like Rocky did in Apollo.”

While many would like to see Usyk and Fury clash to unify the WBO, IBF and WBA and WBC heavyweight titles, Fury insists it remains “unlikely” that the two will face off in 2023.

“Probably not, because they are all bums, we will see,” he added.

“I am not going to count my chickens at all, but we will find out next year what will happen.

“If you see me in Antarctica doing a fight, you know I am on my bum-a-month campaign.”