UK car sector demands £14billion boost to survive EV switch





New data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has found that the sector is starting to rebound from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit uncertainty. The analysis suggests that the automotive industry being able to return to a state of growth could be worth an additional £14billion to the UK economy next year alone.

Following five years of Brexit uncertainty, two years of lockdowns, and crippling global supply chain issues, the sector’s recovery is expected to gain momentum in 2023. The new car and van market outlook anticipates an impressive growth rate of 15 percent next year, worth £10billion. There is also the further potential for growth in 2024, which could deliver a cumulative £25billion win for the economy. Manufacturing is also set to get a boost, with the SMMT describing the situation as “equally promising”. READ MORE: Drivers warned of the difference between circular and triangular signs

But as the sector undertakes its biggest transformation in 120 years – upon which the UK’s net zero ambitions depend – it faces multiple threats. Economic instability, trade protectionism, regulatory change, a cost of living crisis, skills shortages and soaring energy costs already some 80 percent higher than the EU average, are all acting as a brake on its global competitiveness. The SMMT is warning that the timeframe to act and help the industry is closing fast. It references the EU-UK Rules of Origin getting tougher, with 2024 being described as a “looming milestone”, which threatens tariff-free trade of in-demand vehicles. The Government’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate is also set to be finalised and introduced in the coming years, with the urgency of action being self-evident. Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “In the most testing of times, growth finally beckons for the UK automotive industry, and as recession looms, that’s growth that should be nurtured. “We need a framework that enhances competitiveness, enables investment and promotes UK Automotive’s strengths: innovation, productivity and a highly skilled workforce. “We therefore need swift and decisive, action that addresses the immediate challenges and gives us a fighting chance of winning the global competition. That window of opportunity is open but is closing fast.”