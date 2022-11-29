UK motorists warned of driving law changes in December

“So we will now take forward the remaining steps including legal checks, securing ministerial approval on both sides, which for Spain is by the Consejo de Ministros (The Spanish Cabinet), and the necessary treaty processes and formal exchanges.

“What I can’t tell you today is exactly how many weeks those final steps will take. But I can tell you that the process is already underway.

“At that point, you will then have six months to exchange your UK licence for a Spanish one and during that time you will be able to drive using your existing valid UK licence.”

He acknowledged how it has not been a difficult time for expats and that he would keep updating the page to keep drivers informed of any vital changes.