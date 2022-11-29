Ukraine’s First Lady reports Russian commanders have ‘approved’

The First Lady of Ukraine has reported Russian soldiers have committed acts of sexual violence in Ukraine with the “permission” of their military commanders. Olena Zelenska, wife of President Zelesnky, described rape as a “weapon” used by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians. She revealed Ukrainian authorities had intercepted phone calls made by Russian troops which supported her allegations of a leadership “approval” of the brutal campaign sexual attacks.

Speaking on Sky News, poltical editor Beth Rigby asked: “You believe that this is not just some men taking advantage of war to attack women sexually, that this is a concerted weapon of war.”

Ukraine’s First Lady replied: “We are absolutely sure that this is the weapon of war because it is not a number of hidden crimes.

“They are out in the open. We have intercepted calls where they call their close relatives and discuss that.

“Of course it’s such a repeated number of cases, there is so much cruelty there that it leads us to believe that not only it’s a concerted weapon, it is [with] the permission and the approval of army commanders.”

She added: “Of course, that means that, indeed, it is the weapon.”