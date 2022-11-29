Ukraine’s huge boost as NATO allies get behind support for

Ukraine has received a huge boost after NATO and its allies reaffirmed their commitment to the war-torn country one day becoming a member of the world’s largest defence alliance. Kyiv has also been promised more help, ranging from winter aid to artillery, to help the country’s armed forced continue in their fight against Vladimir Putin and Russia.

The huge boosts came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest, Romania to rally urgent support to ensure Russia fails in desperate attempts to defeat Ukraine as Putin’s men batter vital energy infrastructure.

Speaking before he chaired the crunch meeting, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg vowed the defence alliance’s “door is open” and insisted Russia “does not have a veto” on countries joining in reference to the recent entry of North Macedonia and Montenegro into the defence alliance

Mr Stoltenberg said Putin “will get Finland and Sweden as NATO members” soon just months after the Nordic nations applied for membership when becoming concerned Russia may target them next.

The former Norwegian Prime Minister said: “We stand by that, too, on membership for Ukraine.”

MORE TO FOLLOW…