UK’s cheapest winter staycation destination named

A bargain staycation can be hard to find in the current climate. However, there are a few spots around the UK where Britons can find a cheaper deal.

LateRooms.com used internal data to find the cheapest staycation destinations for British families.

The team found that West Yorkshire was the cheapest spot with the average cost per night for a family of four just £80.28.

Families could head to Leeds where they will be able to enjoy one of the city’s incredible restaurants.

Tourists can visit Leeds Kirkgate Market, one of the largest indoor markets in Europe, to find fresh food, cafes, jewellery, flowers and more.

