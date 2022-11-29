US ‘excited’ for William and Kate after Sussexes’ ‘complaining’





The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to offer a renewed image of the Royal Family during their trip overseas as the couple will offset the years of “complaining” from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to America following their step down as senior royals in 2020 and have since embarked on a series of media ventures through their Archewell nonprofit organisation. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has revealed Amercians are “excited” to see Prince William and Kate as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not considered “real royalty” in the US.

Speaking to GB News, Ms Schofield reported: “I think popularity wise, you do see the Prince and Princess of Wales have a much stronger hold here in the United States.” “That was not always the case, we went through years of Harry and Meghan complaining. Ms Schofield added: “Amercians are excited to see William and Katherine. “For us, it’s the first time we’ve seen real royalty in a very long time because I don’t think that’s how we define Harry and Meghan.”

During their trip to Boston, Prince William and Kate will attend the Earthshot Prize Award Ceremony on December 2. The initiative was first launched in 2020 by Prince William to reward pioneers of sustainability and encourage optimism when facing environmental challenges. Discussing Prince William’s charitable involvement, Ms Schofield said: “There is tangible change with William – he creates these initiatives where you see these results.” She added: “With Harry and Meghan, it’s a lot of talk, it’s a lot of complaining.” Read more: Threats against Meghan Markle ‘disgusting’ and ‘very real’

Since their step back from the Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stirred controversy with a series of media interviews alongside other independent ventures. In 2021, the couple gave a groundbreaking interview to Oprah Winfrey, during which they levelled serious accusations of racism against the Royal Family and claimed to have been “let down” by the institution. More recently, Meghan has launched her own podcast series, Archetypes, which aims to “investigate, dissect and subvert” the societal labels attached to women. Speaking of the podcast, Ms Schofield said: “Podcasting about words you don’t like – I really don’t know what the ultimate objective is there.” Additionally, Prince Harry’s memoir is set to be published in January, with royal commentators speculating that the Prince will make further damning allegations against the monarchy. Don’t miss:

Meghan Markle podcast guest left awkward after forgetting meeting her [INSIGHT]

Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes tipped for new season [REVEAL]

‘Champion of human rights’: Meghan to speak on ‘power of women’ [REPORT]