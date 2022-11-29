US fugitive wanted over another rape claim in England

Nicholas Rossi – who is wanted by American authorities in relation to two rape claims in the US – is also wanted for questioning over a rape allegation in the UK, Essex Police confirmed. International law enforcement agencies are attempting to extradite 35-year-old Mr Rossi from Scotland, where he was arrested in 2021 while being treated for Covid.

Earlier this month, a Scottish court ruled that Arthur Knight, the man arrested, was in fact, Nicholas Rossi.

Medical staff were able to identify him through the Interpol red notice which showed pictures of the man’s face and tattoos.

Despite the ruling, Rossie continued to claim he is an Irish orphan with the name Arthur Knight and said he has never set foot in the United States. Mr Rossi says he is the victim of mistaken identity.

The 35-year-old suggested his body had been tattooed while he was unconscious in a Glasgow hospital, in a bid to create doubt his body art was an identical match to that on an Interpol red notice.