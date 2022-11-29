Verma leads UMaine to create new opportunities for students to

Categories
ORONO — University of Maine graduate students will soon have new opportunities to study offshore wind energy at one of the largest universities in Norway. 

The Norwegian government awarded UMaine and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology about $292,000, or approximately 3 million Norwegian krone, to develop new, collaborative learning and research opportunities between both the institutions in the area of offshore wind. This 4-year grant was allocated through the UTFORSK program, which is funded by the Norwegian Ministry of Education and Research and administered by the Norwegian Directorate for Higher Education and Skills. The project award will be shared equally among both the institutions.

Amrit Verma, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, is leading this project with a team of five other faculty members at UMaine. He will also work with a cohort of 8 faculty members from NTNU, where he earned his Ph.D. in marine technology. 



