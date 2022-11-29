Virgin River’s Teryl Rothery pays tribute to Hope McCrea star

When she left the small town to visit her sick aunt, Muriel became a reliable friend for Doc, who was there for him when she got into a major car crash on her journey home.

Muriel had even made Hope a photo blanket of everyone she loved, so she could see their faces after surgery.

As Hope returned home to recover, the two women shared an honest and open conversation which led to a fulfilling friendship.

Muriel had even tried to strengthen Hope and Doc’s relationship by teaching her how to play his favourite game, backgammon.