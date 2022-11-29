Warrior Nun Fans Organize to Convince Netflix to Greenlight

Fans of Netflix’s Warrior Nun are calling for the streaming service to greenlight the series for a third season.





Following the premiere of Season 2, Warrior Nun fans on Twitter are calling for Netflix to renew the dark fantasy series for another season. While some are attempting to “manifest” a renewal, others have stated that the lack of certainty for another season “[ruined] the watching experience” of Season 2. Netflix has yet to announce that the show has been picked up for an additional season.

Season 2 of Warrior Nun premiered on Nov. 10 and was fifth on Netflix’s global top ten list of television shows for the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20. with 27,740,000 hours viewed. The release of Season 2 also put the show’s first season back on Netflix’s top 10 list as well, making it the eighth most-watched show on the streaming service for that week with 20,100,000 total hours viewed.





Is Season 3 of Warrior Nun in the Cards?

During its first week of release, Season 2 of Warrior Nun became Netflix’s third most-watched television series globally despite the streaming service’s apparent lack of a promotional budget, according to series creator Simon Barry. In a July 2020 interview, Barry explained that he and the creative team began planning for Warrior Nun Season 2 before it had been officially greenlit by Netflix. “We had ideas out of the first season writing room that we thought would be interesting for a second season if we were lucky enough to get one,” Barry said. “Yes, the writers and I discussed at length many ideas for Season 2 and we look forward to being able to implement them.” Netflix renewed Warrior Nun for a follow-up season in August 2020.

Based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala created by Ben Dunn, Warrior Nun premiered its first 10-episode season in July 2020. The character made her debut in 1993 in Antarctic Press’ Ninja High School #37. The Netflix adaptation follows Ava Silva, portrayed by Alba Baptista, an orphan who joins an ancient order of warrior nuns after she begins to manifest supernatural abilities. The series returned with an eight-episode second season in November after an almost two-year hiatus. Per the official Season 2 synopsis: “Ava and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.”

Along with Baptista, Warrior Nun stars Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea and Kristina Tonteri-Young. The first two seasons of Warrior Nun are currently available to stream on Netflix.

