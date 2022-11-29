WASPI urges Rishi Sunak to act on state pension age changes

However, it is hoped the letter will spark a dialogue between campaigners and the Government.

Angela Madden, campaign chair, told Express.co.uk: “As a campaign, we are more concerned than we have ever been before.

“We’re concerned that while Number 10 has been operating a revolving door and the Government has been distracted with simply trying to stay in power, our political leaders are showing little consideration for those most vulnerable to an impending recession, namely the elderly.

“Despite us constantly seeking to engage with members of the DWP, Rishi Sunak’s government still refuse to meet with WASPI campaigners to discuss potential solutions to tackle the penury caused by the DWP’s incompetence.

“We call upon the Prime Minister to right the wrongs of his predecessors, and meet with us as soon as possible to address this injustice.”

