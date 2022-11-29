“We are counting on Novak in Norway” – Viktor Troicki on Novak

Novak Djokovic will once again face Casper Ruud to earn Serbia a spot in the Davis Cup Tournament in 2023. Norway will likely host the replay of the ATP Finals during the first week of February.

The match is set to be played immediately after the 2023 Australian Open, and Djokovic’s finish in Melbourne may have consequences for this clash. Primarily due to weather conditions – traveling from warm weather in Australia to icy weather in Norway can greatly affect players.

Djokovic is competing for his tenth title at the Rod Laver Arena. He is 11 years older than Ruud, which can have a substantial effect on the match in light of the extreme changes in the playing conditions. It may be more difficult for the Serbian to adapt to changes quickly as opposed to his Norwegian counterpart.

Viktor Troicki believes that Serbia have been put up against the most formidable team, but only because of Casper Ruud. Although Troicki, who is past 35 himself, is expected to play in this match, he argued that the timing is unfavorable due to the Australian Open.

“We got one of the toughest possible opponents, but only because of Casper. The other Norwegian players are not so famous names. As always, everything depends on us, in what composition we will play, whether everyone will be ready. We are counting on Novak, but the schedule is inconvenient because of the Australian Open,” Troicki said.

As per the new format, the Davis Cup is set to be played in two days. The tournament includes two singles matches on the first day, and two more singles matches plus a doubles match on the second day.

