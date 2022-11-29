We’re Giving Away Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection

Launched in 2018, “Yellowstone” has become a big hit, telling the story of the Dutton family, who own the largest Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The show’s fifth season just premiered, and to celebrate that — and to give you a great gift idea — we’re giving away the Dutton Legacy Collection. What’s that? Well, I’m glad you asked. Here are the deets:

The first four seasons of the critically acclaimed series Yellowstone recounts the epic story of the Dutton family, who control the largest ranch in the contiguous United States. Headed by John Dutton (Academy Award winner Kevin Costner), the family faces an onslaught of attacks both from within and a world of vicious greed on the outside. Secrets, lies, dangerous liaisons and escalating violence create high stakes drama at every turn. Land developers, politicians, an Indian reservation, oil and lumbar corporations all want a piece of the billions on the line. It’s what America has come to, a wild ride through the eyes of a family that will stop at nothing to protect its legacy. Yellowstone is brought to you by co-creator Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water and Sicario) who is also behind 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story and Mayor of Kingstown.

Experience the first four seasons of Yellowstone and the prequel series that started the Montana Dutton Legacy, 1883.

Limited Edition Gift Set includes custom beverage coasters

Features over 16 hours of bonus content!

Paramount

So what do you have to do to win? Easy! Simply head on over to Twitter, make sure you follow both the official /Film and Looper accounts, and retweet the announcement post included below for your chance to take home “Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection” for yourself. The winners will be randomly chosen and promptly notified once the selection is made. U.S. residents only.