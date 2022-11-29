What is a GA in Call of Duty? | CoD gentleman’s agreements

One of the hottest talking points around the Call of Duty community is GAs.

Every once in a while, the discussion around GAs will take a stranglehold on the CoD community on social media. It’s all anyone wants to talk about, and the opinions are fierce, leading to some spicy takes and arguments on Twitter, Reddit, and more.

BREAKING: Sniper Rifles have been removed from the GA list. — CDL Intel (@intelCDL) November 27, 2022

But what exactly is a GA? It’s not Gun Attachment, Grenade Assist, or Gulag Attempt. It’s something way more important and has big implications on how Call of Duty League matches are played.

Here’s everything you need to know about a GA in CoD.

What is a GA in the Call of Duty League?

Image via Activision

“GA” in the CDL stands for “Gentleman’s Agreement.” Basically, this means that players agree to not use a weapon, item, or feature in the game that is otherwise not restricted by the official ruleset in place by the league.

When it comes to making competitive CoD an enticing product for viewers to watch, all of the game’s features come under consideration. But what the players like to play might be very different from what the league deems allowable. That’s where the GAs come into play.

The GA list is always a hot topic in competitive CoD. Usually, it includes things that players agree are overpowered or may compromise the competitive integrity of CDL matches when the stakes are the highest.

Items on the GA list sometimes include things like smoke grenades and sniper rifles, meaning that players agree to not use these items in CDL matches because they have common ground in believing that the game might be better without them.

The conversation around the GA list is always highest on or around the launch of a new CoD game when things are still being figured out, but it will likely continue throughout each league year as certain weapons, attachments, and items are buffed or nerfed along the way.

Since there’s seemingly a vast difference between what players and fans want versus what the powers that be are willing to part with, the need for a GA list will likely continue for the foreseeable future.